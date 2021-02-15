Fairfield Co. Coroner identifies victim from fatal vehicle accident on SC 200

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Fairfield County Coroner Chris Hill released the name of the victim who died in a motor vehicle accident on SC 200 on February 5. The coroner says 53-year-old Kitty Lyles Simpson was traveling east when she lost control of her vehicle, causing it to flip. Officials say Simpson was not restrained and was ejected from the vehicle.

Authorities say Simpson was taken to Prisma Health Richland where she passed away due to her injuries.

The incident remains under investigation.