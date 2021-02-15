Prisma Health offering free heart webinars this month

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– In a statement released Monday, Prisma Health announced that they will be offering three free heart health webinars during the month of February. Each webinar will be hosted by a cardiac specialist talking about preventing and treating heart disease.

Prisma Health says the following webinars will be held in the coming weeks, and provided descriptions of what you can expect at each webinar:

Atrial fibrillation and treatment option Afib, a common type of irregular heartbeat, can lead to blood clots, stroke or heart failure if left untreated. Hear about the latest treatment options. Cardiologist: Benjamin Holmes, MD Date: Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021 Time: 1–2 p.m.

When to be concerned about cold hands and feet Could you have a blood circulation disorder? Learn the warning signs of vascular disease, how it’s treated and how you can prevent it. Vascular Surgeon: Hazem El-Arousy, MD Date: Friday, Feb. 19, 2021 Time: 1–2 p.m.

Chest pain and what it could mean Chest pain can be scary. Is it a heart attack, heartburn or something else? Find out what to do and why you shouldn’t put off seeking care, even during a pandemic. Cardiologist: Brad Stevens, Jr., MD Date: Friday, Feb. 26, 2021 Time: 1–2 p.m.



The webinars are free, but you must sign up in advance. Those interested in attending multiple webinars will need to register for each one. You can sign up by visiting prismahealth.org/services/heart-care/heart-month.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, heart disease is the leading cause of death for men and women in the United States.