COMET CEO apologizes for recent bus service issues

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – Facing criticism over its bus service issues, the CEO of the COMET is apologizing for inconveniences.

An apology letter from John Andoh was made public Tuesday night. In it he wrote the transportation agency is aware of the difficulties customers may have experienced with the COMET’s service delivery recently.

Andoh said they are working to ensure that the buses run reliably, timely and safely and asked for patience.

The letter included suggestions as the company works to resolve the problems:

As we work towards resolving service issues, we encourage you to use The COMET’s other services, such as Blue Bike; COMET on the GO! partnership with Uber and Lyft; V-TRIP, our volunteer transportation program; and, Pick Up Program (PUP) partnership with Checker Yellow Cab, Lyft and Uber. We hope to fully restore your confidence as well as our complete service delivery system soon. We will continue to provide updates as the matter improves over time via social media, The COMET website or by calling our customer service office.

If you should have any questions, please reach out to us via email at info@thecometsc.gov or by calling customer service at 803.255.7100.