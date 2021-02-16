SLED: Orangeburg County woman charged with attempted murder after striking two people with vehicle

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division says an Orangeburg County woman is being charged with attempted murder for a May 28, 2020 incident in which she hit two people with her vehicle.

Officials say 23-year-old Ashley Charena Modest Williams has been charged with two counts of attempted murder, as well as hit and run.

Authorities say Williams was booked at the Orangeburg County Detention Center.