State leaders discuss ways to improve distribution of COVID-19 vaccine in the state

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– On Tuesday, state lawmakers and health leaders in the state discussed ways to improve the overall distribution of the vaccine. Representatives from Prisma Health and the Medical University of South Carolina met with the Legislative Oversight Committee.

The organizations identified supply shortages and the efforts they are making to limit appointment cancellations.

Prisma says it will not make any additional first dose appointments until they have the necessary supply of doses on hand.