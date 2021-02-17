CPD searches for man accused of scamming victims out of thousands

-
- Be wary of ‘contractors’ who stop by your house looking for work
- Don’t fall for limited-time offers, or the pressure to hire a contractor on the spot to get a discount
- Don’t pay for services upfront
- Don’t accept an offer to arrange financing through a lender of their choice
- Insist on seeing references
- Ask detailed questions
- Ask to see a recently completed project site
- Check with the Better Business Bureau (BBB) website to find out the contractors rating or if any complaints have been filed
- Require all agreements in writing
- According to the BBB says a contract should include a detailed description of the work, material costs, start and completion dates, and warranty information
- File a complaint with the BBB if you’ve been scammed or poorly served by a contractor
- Notify local police