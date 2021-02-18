AP: Police: Man shoots at officers, sets fire during standoff

FLORENCE, S.C. (AP)– Authorities say police officers have shot at a man who fired at them several times and set his house on fire during a standoff. Florence County deputies said they were called to the home near Coward on Wednesday night after someone called 911 to report a man firing a gun and threatening to barricade himself. Authorities say when the deputies arrived, the man fired at them and set a fire. Investigators say the man shot at deputies at least once more during the standoff with the officers firing back. The State Law Enforcement Division says the man was wounded and taken to the hospital. His name and conditions have not been released. No deputies were hurt.