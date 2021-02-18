City of Cayce to honor the lives impacted by the pandemic with COVID-19 Victims and Survivors Memorial Day in March

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The City of Cayce will pay tribute to those who have lost their lives and loved ones to the coronavirus. Earlier this week, the Cayce City Council decided to designate the first Monday in March as COVID-19 Victims and Survivors Memorial Day.

Cayce Mayor Elise Parton said this is an opportunity for us to recognize the lives lost and the families impacted by this deadly virus. It is also an opportunity to recognize our amazing first responders and health care workers that continue to be at the forefront of this pandemic each day.