SC DEW: Decrease in initial unemployment insurance claims last week

SOUTH CAROLINA (WOLO) – The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce reported a decrease in initial unemployment insurance claims for last week.

According to the department, during the week of February 7 – 13, there were 4,475 initial insurance claims for unemployment that were filed.

That’s a decrease of 2,225 initial claims filed from the previous week of January 31 – February 6, where 6,700 claims were filed.

On their intrastate map showing initial unemployment insurance claims by counties, Anderson County had the highest number of claims in the state with 470.

According to the department, since March 15, 2020, 846,421 total initial claims have been filed in the Palmetto State.

The department has paid out a total of more than $5.2 billion since March 15 in a combination of the following:

Regular state Unemployment Insurance benefits

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance

Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program

Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation program

Extended Benefits

The U.S. Department of Labor says the number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits went up last week to 861,000, showing that layoffs remain high, despite a decrease in the number of confirmed infections.

According to the department, a total of 18.3 million people were receiving unemployment aid as of Jan. 30, which is down from 19.7 million the previous week.