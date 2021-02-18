Ways you can help struggling Texans from right here in the Midlands
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) (CNN)– Harsh winter storms have pounded the state of Texas, leaving millions of people without power. There are several ways you can help those in need without leaving the comfort of your home.
The following organizations are taking donations to help fuel their efforts to assist Texans during this unprecedented time.
- The American Red Cross is assisting several warming centers throughout the state by supplying them with cots and blankets.
- The Salvation Army set up a page where you can donate to help them provide food and shelter for those in need.
- The Other Ones Foundation is providing resiliency kits for homeless Texans living in camps.
- Free Lunch is putting together meals for those in need.
- Lucille’s 1913 Community Kitchen is also providing meals for Texans.
- You can donate to Caritas of Austin to assist those dealing with housing insecurity in the Austin area.
- Austin Pets Alive is helping keep pets warm during the harsh cold.