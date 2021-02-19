AP: S Carolina’s abortion ban suspended a day after becoming law

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP)– South Carolina’s new law banning most abortions has been suspended by a federal judge on its second day in effect. The suspension will last until a judge can hold a more substantial hearing March 9 on whether the law should not be enforced until Planned Parenthood’s legal challenge is finished. Gov. Henry McMaster signed the law Thursday. South Carolina’s new ban is similar to abortion restriction laws that a dozen states have previously passed. All were stopped from taking effect and currently are tied up in court. Abortion is legal under federal law.