LCSD looking for 13-year-old girl who has been missing since Tuesday

Mike Olson,

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department says they are looking for a 13-year-old girl who has been missing since Tuesday. Officials say Ashley Lopez Flores was last seen at her home on Delree Street in West Columbia late Tuesday night.

Ashley Lopez Florez

Ashley Lopez Florez
Courtesy: Lexington County Sheriff’s Department

Authorities say Ashley is 5’3″ and weighs approximately 130 lbs. According to deputies, Ashley’s mom said she took a napsack with a blue floral print on it when she left the home.

If you’ve seen her or know where she may be, you’re asked to contact the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department at 803-785-8230.

Categories: Lexington, Local News
Tags: ,

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android

Related Posts