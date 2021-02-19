LCSD looking for 13-year-old girl who has been missing since Tuesday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department says they are looking for a 13-year-old girl who has been missing since Tuesday. Officials say Ashley Lopez Flores was last seen at her home on Delree Street in West Columbia late Tuesday night.

Authorities say Ashley is 5’3″ and weighs approximately 130 lbs. According to deputies, Ashley’s mom said she took a napsack with a blue floral print on it when she left the home.

If you’ve seen her or know where she may be, you’re asked to contact the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department at 803-785-8230.