SC receives nearly $40 million from U.S. Dept. of Education for emergency education funding

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– On Friday, Governor Henry McMaster announced that South Carolina received nearly $40 million from the United States Department of Education for emergency education funding. Officials say the $39,981,327 award will assist with the Emergency Assistance to Non-Public Schools (EANS) Program.

According to officials, the funds are determined by the number of children ages 5 to 17 whose family income is at or below 185 percent of the federal poverty level and who are enrolled in non-public schools in each state. Officials say non-public schools can apply to the EANS program to receive services and assistance such as sanitation supplies, personal protective equipment and educational technology.

Governor McMaster says he applied for the funds on February 5 and it was granted on February 10.