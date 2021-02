Sen. Lindsey Graham visits Arizona-Mexico border

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Senator Lindsey Graham visited the Arizona border Friday, and says he does not agree with President Biden’s new proposed immigration bill. This bill offers a path to citizenship for most of the 11 million undocumented immigrants, including DREAMers.

Graham says he has major doubts if a border deal is possible, but is open to the possibility of a small one in exchange for more enforcement measures.