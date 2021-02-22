Columbia SC Works holding hiring event for Chick-Fil-A Five Points this Thursday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– According to a release from the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce, Columbia SC Works is hosting a hiring event for Chick-Fil-A Five Points on Thursday. According to officials, Chick-Fil-A is looking to fill 18 full-time positions which start at $14 per hour. Chick-Fil-A is looking to hire hospitality professionals and kitchen professionals.

SC DEW says you can learn more about the available positions by typing them into the search bar on their online services page.

The hiring event is scheduled for Thursday from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at 700 Taylor Street in Columbia.