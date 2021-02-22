Kershaw Co. Coroner: Man dies after running off the road and hitting a tree Sunday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Kershaw County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a fatal collision on Sunday. Coroner David West says 33-year-old Tobias Sanders died after the collision on Mt. Zion Road between midnight and 1 a.m.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, Sanders ran off the road and hit a tree. Troopers say he was found later that day, before 8 a.m., and was taken to Prisma Health Richland, where he later died.

The crash is under investigation.