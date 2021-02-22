LCSD: Columbia man and woman arrested for conspiracy to steal guns while working for shipping company

1/2 ANDERSON SALTERS, KEITH Keith Anderson-Salters Courtesy: Lexington County Sheriff's Department

2/2 RAY, ALYSSA IYANA Alyssa Iyana Ray Courtesy: Lexington County Sheriff's Department



COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department says a Columbia man and woman have been arrested after they were accused of conspiring to steal guns while working at a company that ships firearms. Deputies say Keith Alexander Anderson-Salters, 20, and Alyssa Iyana Ray, 20, are both charged with five counts of sale or delivery of a stolen pistol, one count of breach of trust and one count of criminal conspiracy.

“Both suspects worked for a company that shipped guns for a firearms dealer,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “Detectives worked with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to determine Anderson-Salters and Ray were stealing the weapons during shipment and selling them between November 2020 and this month.”

Officials say the two stole five handguns, which amounted to a total value of more than $2,500.

“As part of our ongoing work on this case, we’d like to talk with anyone who purchased a gun from these individuals,” Koon said. “They can reach out to us directly and ask to speak with a property crimes investigator in our south region office.”

Deputies say the two turned themselves in but have since been released from the Lexington County Detention Center after meeting the conditions of their bond.