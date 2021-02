Kershaw Co. School District hosting Black History Month event Thursday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– This Thursday, the Kershaw County School District will host a Black History Month event at its Continuous Learning Center. Students and staff will hold a rededication ceremony for a plaque that was found earlier this school year on their campus, which previously housed the Jackson School, a school for black students founded in 1867.

Some students refurbished the plaque and will present it to alumni.