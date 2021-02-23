Lawmakers begin hearings on the attack of the U.S. Capitol

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– It’s been more than a month and a half since the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol. Now, lawmakers are holding hearings on what happened. Leaders are holding a public hearing for a joint investigation by two Senate committees.

Lawmakers are looking to find out why the response from law enforcement was delayed, and how rioters were able to breach the building. Lawmakers say they also hope to uncover what kind of change needs to happen from here.

There’s at least one other hearing with additional witnesses scheduled for Thursday.