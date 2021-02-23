Merrick Garland expected to be confirmed as next attorney general

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Merrick Garland is expected to be confirmed as the next attorney general, with bipartisan support. President Biden’s nominee had the first day of his confirmation hearing on Monday.

Garland pledged an independent Department of Justice that will follow the rule of law and pursue prosecutions aimed at confronting America’s biggest problems. Garland said the investigation into the January 6 riot at the Capitol will be a massive job and his top priority.