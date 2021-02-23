OCSO arrests two juveniles, looking for third individual in connection with armed robbery
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office says they arrested two juveniles on Monday and are looking for a third individual. Authorities say the group is accused of robbing a man of his cell phone and vehicle. Deputies say Daquan Simmons, 17, has been charged with armed robbery, kidnapping and carjacking. Deputies say a 13-year-old was also arrested, charged and brought to the Department of Juvenile Justice in Columbia.
“This was a team effort that resulted in these arrests,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “We had people on the ground within minutes to apprehend these suspects.”
Around 4 p.m. on Monday, deputies say they were called to Roosevelt Gardens, where a man reported being robbed at gunpoint while meeting a buyer for a cell phone. Investigators say three individuals took the man’s cell phone and forced him into his truck. Authorities say the truck drove into a ditch after a struggle in the vehicle near the Edisto Memorial Gardens.
Depuities on the scene say they arrested two subjects and are looking for a third.