Chick-Fil-A hosts hiring event at its Five Points location
The Columbia location says they are looking to fill 18 positions
Columbia, SC (WOLO) — If you’re looking for a new job, grab your resume because the
Chick-Fil-A in Columbia’s Five Points is hiring.
The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce is hosting that hiring event Thursday to fill their current openings.
Right now the fast food chain says they are hiring for 18 positions and starting pay is $14 dollars per hour.
The event begins at 9 A.M. and will run until 1 P.M. at 700 Taylor Street in Columbia.