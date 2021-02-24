Chick-Fil-A hosts hiring event at its Five Points location

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — If you’re looking for a new job, grab your resume because the

Chick-Fil-A in Columbia’s Five Points is hiring.

The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce is hosting that hiring event Thursday to fill their current openings.

Right now the fast food chain says they are hiring for 18 positions and starting pay is $14 dollars per hour.

The event begins at 9 A.M. and will run until 1 P.M. at 700 Taylor Street in Columbia.