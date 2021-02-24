Former SCANA CEO pleads guilty to federal fraud charges

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The former CEO of SCANA Corporation pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud Wednesday. Kevin Marsh entered the plea in federal court in Columbia.

Marsh was the CEO of SCANA when construction was halted at the VC Summer Nuclear Facility in Fairfield County, costing billions of dollars and thousands of people their jobs.

“Every day, this office protects South Carolinians from criminals of all types,” said U.S. Attorney Peter McCoy. “Our office will always seek justice for those victimized by individuals or entities that misuse positions of trust and responsibility. Today’s plea shows that no one, not even a Fortune 500 CEO, is above the law. Of course, our efforts in this case would not be possible without the support of our federal and state law enforcement partners.”

Officials say Marsh faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000 and up to three years of supervised release. According to authorities, the prosecution and Marsh also recommended a $5 million forfeiture.

Marsh is also scheduled to plead guilty to state charges in Spartanburg later in the afternoon.