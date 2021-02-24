Nephron Pharmaceuticals, Dominion Energy COVID-19 vaccination site restoring confidence in South Carolinians

COLUMBIA (WOLO): A COVID-19 vaccination site in West Columbia is setting the stage for private companies to get more involved in the state’s fight against the virus. Governor Henry McMaster visited Nephron Pharmaceuticals and Dominion Energy’s vaccination site Wednesday.

From restoring power, to restoring confidence in South Carolinians- that’s how Dominion Energy’s Keller Kissam described their COVID-19 vaccination site Wednesday.

“Now that we have set the stage, what we want to do is spread the word. This is a great site, it comes through quickly and efficiently,” said Kissam.

The all-volunteer drive-thru site was made possible through a partnership with Nephron Pharmaceuticals.

“The fact that we have the refrigeration, freezers, and the facilities to be able to receive, maintain, and organize the efforts felt very empowering to be able to support our community,” said Chief Clinical Officer of Nephron Pharmaceuticals, Stephanie Simmonds.

The site is located on Dominion Energy property off Interstate 77, exit 2. It’s currently able to vaccinate 120 to 150 people a day, and they’re expanding.

Nephron CEO Lou Kennedy said, “the goal is to have 300. We just got another load of 1500 first doses just yesterday.”

Governor McMaster says it illustrates what can be done when South Carolinians get to work. He’s hopeful it will encourage others to do the same.

“The government is not big enough and never will be big enough to do all that needs to be done. That is why everything we do, we rely on private businesses, private citizens, those who want to lend a hand and jump in and get to work, and that’s exactly what Dominion and Nephron are doing here,” said Governor McMaster.

On site vaccinations are given by appointment only. You can call 803-569-2800 to schedule your appointment.