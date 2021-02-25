Consumer News: Costco raising its minimum wage, tips to get your finances in order and more!

CNN– Costco is raising its minimum wage to $16 an hour. The chain has around 180,000 employees and 90% of them are hourly workers. The pay increase is set to take effect next week. This comes as Democrats in Congress try to rally support for increasing the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour.

Carnival and Disney are canceling all cruises for the time being due to the pandemic. On Wednesday, Disney and Carnival Cruise Lines announced they would be suspending operations in the U.S. through at least May 31. Disney has also paused its international sailing through at least August. No word yet on when cruising operations from U.S. ports will resume. Both companies are offering customers of halted cruises a choice between a future trip or a full refund.

Even in a pandemic, a new year is an opportunity for a fresh start. With vaccines here and the economy slowly recovering, now may be a good time to review your finances. Mandy Gaither has the five money moves you should be making this year.