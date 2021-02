Kershaw Health providing resources to help those without a computer schedule vaccine appointments

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Kershaw Health is providing a resource for those attempting to schedule their COVID-19 vaccine, that may not have access to a computer. The medical group has set up two numbers that people can call for an appointment.

You can call the Community Medical Clinic at 803-900-1813 or the Kershaw County Council on Aging at 803-432-8173.