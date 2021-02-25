Richland County Council discusses use of emergency relief funds for renters

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Renters in the Midlands, impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic could soon see some relief. Thursday, the Richland County Council discussed ways to distribute federal funds provided by the United States Treasury Department’s Emergency Rental Assistance Funds.

To qualify, renters must qualify for unemployment, demonstrate a risk of experiencing homelessness and have a household income at or below 80% of the county median. The funds can also be used to pay delinquent utility accounts.