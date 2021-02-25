SC DEW: Decrease in initial unemployment insurance claims last week

SOUTH CAROLINA (WOLO) – The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce reported a decrease in initial unemployment insurance claims for last week.

According to the department, during the week of February 14 – 20, there were 3,705 initial insurance claims for unemployment that were filed.

That’s a decrease of 770 initial claims filed from the previous week of February 7 – 13, where 4,475 claims were filed.

On their intrastate map showing initial unemployment insurance claims by counties, Richland County had the highest number of claims in the state with 393.

According to the department, since March 15, 2020, 850,126 total initial unemployment insurance claims have been filed in the Palmetto State.

The department has paid out a total of more than $5.3 billion since March 15 in a combination of the following:

Regular state Unemployment Insurance benefits

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance

Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program

Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation program

Extended Benefits

Lost Wages Assistance program

The U.S. Department of Labor says the number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits declined 111,000 from the previous week to a seasonally adjusted 730,000.

According to department officials, this comes as hiring averaged just 29,000 a month from November through January.

They say although the unemployment rate was 6.3% in January, a broader measure that includes people who have given up on their job searches is closer to 10%.

The department says 19 million people were receiving unemployment aid as of Feb. 6, which is up from 18.3 million in the previous week.