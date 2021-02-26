“Calhoun Cornerstone” time capsule unveiled in Charleston Thursday

CHARLESTON, SC (WCIV)– A piece of history was unveiled in Charleston on Thursday. Archaeologists opened the “Calhoun Cornerstone.” It’s a time capsule that was buried in the statue of the controversial Statesman John C. Calhoun. Calhoun was a 19th century South Carolina politician and white supremacist.

Charleston City Council voted to remove the monument dedicated to him, back in June of 2020.

The capsule included a cannonball, as well as three tin boxes soldered shut that are thought to hold papers, money and even a lock of Calhoun’s hair. The condition inside is still unknown, and experts say water appears to have caused some damage. Historians say its a chance to get a bigger picture on Calhoun.