DHEC: Vaccine demand still far outweighs supply

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Officials with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control provided an update on the vaccine distribution efforts in the state. Officials with DHEC say they could order more than 100,000 doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines next week, which would be about 8,000 more than this week. However, Dr. Linda Bell says the demand still far outweighs the supply.

DHEC officials also reacted to the news of the restrictions being lifted, saying they hope people will continue to wear masks and social distance.