Harvest Hope asks you to “Spread the Love” by donating jars of peanut butter

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– You still have some time to help Harvest Hope Food Bank “Spread the Love.” Throughout the month of February, the food bank has been asking for donations of peanut butter, one of the most frequently asked for items at Harvest Hope.

If you would like to help “Spread the Love,” donations can be made at Harvest Hope’s location 2220 Shop Road or at Mattress Firm locations in Columbia and Lexington.

They hope to collect 15,000 jars of peanut butter.