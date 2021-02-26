New poll suggests most Americans either want to be vaccinated or have already received one

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– A new poll shows most Americans either want to get vaccinated against COVID-19 or they already have. The survey from the Kaiser Family Foundation indicates 55% percent of people surveyed have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

The survey finds Black and Hispanic young adults as well as Republicans are most likely to take a “wait and see” approach. The top concern respondents cite is a fear of serious side effects.

To see the full study, visit www.kff.org/coronavirus-covid-19/poll-finding/kff-covid-19-vaccine-monitor-february-2021/.