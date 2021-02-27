Police say argument leads to fatal stabbing at downtown Sumter motel Saturday

SUMTER COUNTY (WOLO): An argument outside a downtown Sumter motel led to a fight and fatal stabbing Saturday morning. Police responded to a disturbance call at the Downtown Motor Inn, 409 N. Main St., just after 10:45 a.m.

After hearing statements, police say a man and s woman unrelated motel guests, were arguing outside when the woman’s son got involved. The two men began fighting before the mother approached and stabbed the victim.

Officials say the mother and son were located by police a short time later and taken into custody. A weapon was recovered.

Police say 48 year old Adrian Carlnell Jackson of Reedroman Road in Sumter, was taken to Prisma Health Tuomey where he later died.

47 year old Teresa Ann Williams, of Nelson Street, was charged with murder and is being held at the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center. Her son, 22 year old Tyreese Elyissa Williams, also of Nelson Street, was treated for minor injuries suffered during the fight. He is charged with assault and battery-3rd degree and simple possession of marijuana.

The investigation is ongoing.

Notification of Jackson’s family was made by the Sumter County Coroner’s Office and an autopsy is scheduled.