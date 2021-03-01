Motorcyclist dies after vehicle collision on Two Notch Road in Richland

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a motorcyclist died after a vehicle collision on Two Notch Road Saturday.

Troopers say it happened near Vallenga Road at 5:15 p.m.

According to investigators, the driver of a 2004 Chevy SUV stopped for traffic, when the driver of a 2005 Harley Davidson motorcycle, hit the vehicle from behind.

Authorities say the motorcyclist wasn’t wearing a helmet, was taken to a local hospital, and later died on Sunday.

According to troopers, the SUV driver was wearing a seatbelt and wasn’t injured.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office is working to identify the victim, while Highway Patrol continues to investigate.