Motorcyclist dies after vehicle collision on Two Notch Road in Richland
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a motorcyclist died after a vehicle collision on Two Notch Road Saturday.
Troopers say it happened near Vallenga Road at 5:15 p.m.
According to investigators, the driver of a 2004 Chevy SUV stopped for traffic, when the driver of a 2005 Harley Davidson motorcycle, hit the vehicle from behind.
Authorities say the motorcyclist wasn’t wearing a helmet, was taken to a local hospital, and later died on Sunday.
According to troopers, the SUV driver was wearing a seatbelt and wasn’t injured.
The Richland County Coroner’s Office is working to identify the victim, while Highway Patrol continues to investigate.