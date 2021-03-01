Senate panel votes to advance Garland’s nomination to be AG

WASHINGTON (AP)– The Senate Judiciary Committee voted on Monday to advance the nomination of Merrick Garland, President Joe Biden’s nominee for attorney general. The committee voted 15 to seven at a meeting. Garland is a federal appeals court judge who was snubbed by Republicans for a seat on the Supreme Court in 2016. He’s among Biden’s most widely supported nominees. The committee’s vote puts him on track for a quick confirmation, potentially within days. The committee’s chairman, Sen. Dick Durbin, praised Garland as a highly qualified and honorable jurist who is uniquely qualified to lead the Justice Department after a tumultuous four years under former President Donald Trump.