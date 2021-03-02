Columbia Fire crews respond to fire at the Dollar Tree on Decker Boulevard

1/3 CFD Dollar Tree 1 Source: @ColaFire - Twitter

2/3 CFD Dollar Tree 2 Source: @ColaFire - Twitter

3/3 CFD Dollar Tree 3 Source: @ColaFire - Twitter





COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Early Tuesday afternoon, the Columbia Fire Department says crews responded to a fire at the Dollar Tree on Decker Boulevard. Officials say the fire damaged a portion of the rear wall of the business and flames were able to get into parts of the roof.

Authorities say the fire was quickly put out and the building was later ventilated to remove smoke.

Authorities say all occupants of the store made it out safely.