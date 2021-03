CPD looking for man accused of robbing an Exxon station at gunpoint last month.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Columbia Police need your help to find a man accused of robbing a gas station at gun point last month. Authorities say, on February 19, the suspect went into the Exxon gas station on Elmwood Avenue, pointed a gun at the store clerk and stole money.

No injuries were reported.

If you know who he is, call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.