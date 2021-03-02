FDA gives emergency authorization to new at-home COVID-19 test

CNN– The Food and Drug Administration has authorized another at-home COVID-19 test for emergency use. The federal agency green lit the Quidel QuickVue at-home COVID-19 test.

The nasal swab test is for someone who is experiencing symptoms of COVID-19. It can be used on patients as young as eight years old. The company says it takes just ten minutes to get results.

Colored lines on a test strip indicate if you are positive or negative, similar to some home pregnancy tests.