Historic marker honoring the civil rights movement in SC, unveiled in downtown Columbia

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– There is now a permanent reminder of a landmark moment in the civil rights movement in South Carolina. Tuesday afternoon, the University of South Carolina’s Civil Rights Center unveiled a new historical marker to commemorate the courage of hundreds of students who marched on the Statehouse on March 2, 1961.

A granite marker titled “We shall not be moved” will also be installed at a later date, to accompany the marker.