Survey says SC is the state with the second fewest COVID-19 restrictions

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– South Carolina is one of the least restrictive states in the country, according to one study. The survey, conducted by WalletHub, shows that South Carolina is the state with the second fewest coronavirus restrictions.

The survey was based on things like mask requirements, re-opening , restaurants and bars, and restricting large gatherings.

To see the full study, visit wallethub.com/edu/states-coronavirus-restrictions/73818.