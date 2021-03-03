DHEC: 583 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, 18 additional deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s latest coronavirus data as of Tuesday.

DHEC reports 583 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 18 new deaths in the state. This makes South Carolina’s total number of confirmed cases 446,169 with 7,626 total deaths.

DHEC says they received 9,277 molecular test results from the latest testing period, which yielded a percent positive rate of 9.6%.

According to the department, 1,027,643 total doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered in the Palmetto State so far.

