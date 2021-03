LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – The town of Lexington is hosting the annual Shamrock Parade this year!

The parade will start at 2 p.m. on Main Street in downtown Lexington.

Event officials say they are taking all safety precautions for the parade, but it may be postponed or possibly canceled due to the pandemic.

If you have a business or a group that would like to participate in the parade, sign up on The Lexington County Blowfish’s website.