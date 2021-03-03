RCSD searching for missing teen

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teen. Deputies say 13-year-old DeSante Sanchez was last seen leaving his residence on Wilson McCoy Road in Eastover on March 2.

Sanchez is described as 5’5″ tall, weighs approximately 150 lbs, has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie with “Marines” on the front in yellow, blue jeans and black shoes. Officials say he also had a grey backpack with him when he left.

According to authorities, his family says it is out of character for him to leave without being in contact.

If you see Sanchez, you’re asked to call 911. If you have any information, submit a tip to Crimestoppers at crimesc.com.