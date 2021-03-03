Upstate man facing charges after FBI documents say he dressed like Antifa and assaulted officers at Capitol riot

CNN– A man from the Upstate now faces charges for attacking police during the U.S. Capitol riot on January 6. William Norwood III is facing multiple federal charges including theft of government property, obstruction of Congress and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

FBI documents show Norwood texted a family member before the riot and told them that he planned to dress “just like Antifa.” After the riot, the FBI says Norwood admitted, via texts, to assaulting four officers.

When asked by investigators, Norwood denied everything.