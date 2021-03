COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office says they are searching for a missing juvenile who was last seen on Friday, February 26. Authorities say Elizabeth Magan Todd, 16, was last seen at approximately 2 p.m. on Bayview Drive in Manning.

Officials say Todd may by in the Georgetown area.

If you have any information on where she may be, call the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office at 803-435-8877.