Move to ban transgender athletes in S.C high school sports passes first vote

The bill lwill still have to go to the Full House Judiciary Committee.

Columbia, SC (Associated Press) — The push to ban transgender athletes in South Carolina high school sports advanced at the state house Wednesday. Despite State Education Superintendent Molly Spearman asking lawmakers not to vote in favor of the bill, a House Judiciary Subcommittee voted 3-1 to approve the “Save Women’s Sports Act”.

The measure, would define genders as male and female only and ban anyone born as a male from participating in girl’s or women’s sports at any public or private school in the state.

Spearman says the bill would not protect transgender students in a very sensitive personal situation and believes the South Carolina high school league can handle situations on an individual basis.

The bill now goes to the Full House Judiciary Committee.