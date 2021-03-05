CPD: Teen suspected of murder in Capital Heights neighborhood turns himself in

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Columbia Police Department announced the arrest of teen suspected of a shooting that left one individual dead and another injured in the Capital Heights neighborhood. Police say 17-year-old Javion Harper turned himself in to authorities and has been charged with murder.

Officials say Harper is accused of fighting with the victim, Leroy Nix III, on the 100 block of Cardamon Court on February 23. Police say Nix was pronounced dead at a local hospital. Police say they were originally called to the scene from a ShotSpotter alert of multiple gunshots. On the scene, officials say they found two gunshot victims. Officials say the second injured male has been released from the hospital.

Authorities say Harper was taken to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.