Darlington International Speedway hosts the state’s largest vaccination event Friday

ABC TEAM– The largest vaccination event in the state took place at the track too tough to tame Friday. Thousands of cars took to the track at Darlington International Speedway for an event for those both in phase 1A and 1B.

The event was organized by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control as well as McLeod Medical Group. Governor Henry McMaster says undertakings like this are what make South Carolina great.

Those who took part Friday will return April first for their second dose.