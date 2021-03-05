LCSD: Three arrested, three wanted for scheme to deposit stolen and forged checks into fraudulent accounts

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department says they have arrested three individuals and are looking for an additional three, wanted for a financial fraud scheme.

“Our investigation into the scheme started during a Jan. 26 traffic stop on a stolen vehicle,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “The deputy found checks that appeared to be forged and numerous debit cards inside the car. We eventually determined they had been stolen from mailboxes.”

Deputies say they worked alongside the U.S. Postal Inspection Service to investigate the case.

“We worked together to uncover a scheme that started at the end of 2020 where the suspects were depositing stolen and forged checks into fraudulent bank accounts.” Koon said. “These bank accounts were in the names of more than 20 people who had no idea their identities had been compromised.”

According to investigators, Rachel Dawn Elizabeth Hayden, 20, has been arrested and charged with financial identity fraud, financial transaction card theft, criminal conspiracy and a drug charge. Officials say Cathy Lynn Sayman, 21, has been arrested and charged with financial identity fraud, forgery and criminal conspiracy. Deputies say Christopher Stokes Shealy Jr., 23, has been arrested and charged with financial identity fraud, financial transaction card theft, forgery, criminal conspiracy and a drug charge.

Deputies say they are still looking for 20-year-old David Alan Payton, 25-year-old Joshua Keith Shanklin and 22-year-old James Elbert Tindall for charges related to the scheme.

“Anyone who knows where Payton, Shanklin and Tindall might be should share that information with us through Crimestoppers,” Koon said. “You can use the Crimestoppers app or website to share those tips with us.”

Tips can be submitted online at crimesc.com.