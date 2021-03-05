No one injured in house fire on Shull Avenue in Lake Murray

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Lexington County Fire officials say no one is hurt after an early morning house fire in Lake Murray.

Authorities say they were dispatched to the fire after 3 a.m. Friday, on Shull Avenue.

According to investigators, three people inside were alerted to the fire after their smoke alarms woke them up and they managed to escape.

Firefighters say they were able to extinguish the fire but the home suffered significant damage and three people were displaced.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.